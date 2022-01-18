Home | All news | Politics | Artsakh’s Defense Minister promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General PoliticsTop Artsakh’s Defense Minister promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2022, 19:32 Less than a minute Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Kamo Vardanyan has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General. A corresponding decree has been signed by the President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2022, 19:32 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print