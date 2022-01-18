PoliticsTop

Artsakh’s Defense Minister promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2022, 19:32
Less than a minute

Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Kamo Vardanyan has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

A corresponding decree has been signed by the President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2022, 19:32
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button