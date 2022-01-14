British couple Ron and Joyce Bond celebrate 81-year marriage

A couple celebrating their 81st wedding anniversary were told “it wouldn’t last long”, their daughter has said, the BBC reports.

Ron and Joyce Bond, aged 102 and 100, who live at Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes, are thought to be the UK’s longest-married couple.

They married on 4 January 1941 in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.

Their daughter Eileen said: “It was said of them at the time of their wedding it would not last long. How wrong did folks get that?”

Last year, the couple received written congratulations from the Queen on reaching their Oak anniversary.

Ron, from Blaina in Blaenau Gwent, and Joyce, who was born in Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes, met in Bletchley and married at Newport Pagnell Register Office on a day when there was three inches of snow on the ground.

The pair agree it was love at first sight and believe they are evenly-matched in the relationship.

The couple had two children, Eileen and Bill, and now have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.