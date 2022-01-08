CSTO leaders expected to hold videoconference in coming days

The CSTO summit in a videoconference format under the chairmanship of Armenia is expected in the coming days. The issues was discussed during a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan informed in detail about the current situation in the country, noting that it is moving towards stabilization. In this context, he expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the partners in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and especially the Russian Federation.

The presidents exchanged views on the measures taken to restore order in Kazakhstan.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the current stage a joint conversation is required between the leaders of the CSTO member states. In this regard, he intends to come up with an initiative to hold a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the coming days under the chairmanship of the Republic of Armenia as the current chairman of the organization.

Vladimir Putin supported this proposal. It was agreed to keep in constant contact.