Photos of Artsakh war win silver at Tokyo International Foto Awards

Photographer Lenka Klicperová was awarded the silver prize at 2021 Tokyo International Foto Awards competition for her documentary photo of Artsakh war of 2020, the Armenian Embassy in Japan informs.

At the end of September 2020, Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh. The frozen conflict flared up again, and the fighting broke out with incredible fierceness and cruelty. The war that ended with a trilateral statement of November 9 left thousands killed. Many had to flee their homes.

The Tokyo International Foto Awards acknowledges, commends, and promotes outstanding photography from all corners of the globe. TIFA connects photographers with the creative community in Tokyo, Japan, to provide them with a platform to present their work to a new market.