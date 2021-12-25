Armenia’s “Tsaghkunk” on Forbes list of 10 favorite restaurants of 2021

Tsaghkunk estaurant in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has made it to the Forbes list of 10 favorite restaurants of 2021.

The list made up by Ann Abel includes restaurants that hold Michelin stars, while some don’t even have menus. “They all reminded me of the origin of the word restaurant—to restore, to take care of, to make feel complete,” the author says.

PHOTO: DAVID EGUI

Describing her experience of visiting the Armenian restaurant in this village about an hour from the capital Yerevan, Ann Abel says:

“When I went for breakfast, chef Susanna Guckasyan and her team turned out a feast of fresh and smoked cheeses, fresh herbs, lavash (flatbread), egg dishes, a sort of lasagna, aveluk (wild sorrel) and, my favorite, gaylakhash, a sour yogurt soup with greens.”

“To be on Ann Abel’s, Forbes’ senior contributor’s list of top picks is a big source of pride. We are thankful we have been handed a chance to introduce ourselves, yet we have much to tell,” reads a post on the Restaurant’s Instagram page.

Tsaghkunk is rich in culture and history. The staff hopes to welcome even more guests from around the world and invite their attention to learn about their unique but also modernizing culinary-culture.