On December 5, at around 9:20 pm, private of the Artsakh Defense Army Gor Martirosyan, born in 2002, received a fatal gunshot wound in a guard post of one of the military units of the Defense Army, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The circumstances are yet to be determined. An investigation into the details of the case is under way.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the relatives and friends of the killed soldier.