Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan, casualties reported

A military helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) crashed on Tuesday morning while performing training flights in the Garaheybat airspace in the Khizi region near Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, SBS and General Prosecutor’s Office said in a joint statement.

Casualties were reported, while the exact number of the dead and wounded was not mentioned.

The statement did not say how many people were onboard at the time of the crash.

A joint investigation into the details of the incident is under way.

