IS member found guilty of genocide against Yazidis, sentenced to life

An Iraqi member of the Islamic State (IS) group has been found guilty of genocide against the Yazidi religious minority in a landmark German trial, the BBC reports.

A court in Frankfurt sentenced Taha al-Jumailly to life for crimes including the murder of a Yazidi girl in Iraq.

The jihadist was accused of enslaving the five-year-old in 2015, chaining her up and leaving her to die of thirst.

Al-Jumailly is the first IS member to be convicted of genocide against the Yazidis.

During the trial his defence lawyers rejected the allegations.

The Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking minority, were persecuted by IS after the jihadist group seized large swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq beginning in 2014.

Thousands of men were killed and women and children were enslaved and raped when IS fighters stormed into the ancestral heartland of the Yazidis in northern Iraq.

In 2016, the United Nations said IS had committed genocide against the Yazidi community.