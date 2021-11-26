France scraps UK talks over Johnson migrants letter

France’s interior minister has cancelled talks with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on France to take back migrants who crossed the Channel, the BBC reports.

In an escalation of the political crisis after the deaths of 27 people in the Channel, Gérald Darmanin said France was disappointed by the letter.

“Making it public made it even worse.”

Mr Johnson set out five steps in his letter to President Emmanuel Macron to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s tragedy.

“We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and counter to our discussions between partners,” Mr Darmanin said in a statement.

“As a result Priti Patel is no longer invited,” he added.