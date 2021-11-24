Albert Einstein relativity document sells for record €11m

A manuscript with calculations made by Albert Einstein as he attempted to formulate his theory of relativity has sold at auction for €11m, the BBC reports.

The sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris broke the record for an autographed scientific document.

It is one of just two papers that show the theoretical physicist’s workings on his great scientific breakthrough.

The theory, published in 1915, transformed humankind’s understanding of space, time and gravity.

The manuscript of calculations was penned between 1913 and 1914 by Einstein and his Swiss colleague Michele Besso, who kept hold of the document.

Christie’s auction house praised Besso for his forward thinking in saving the manuscript.