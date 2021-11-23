Dozens killed in Bulgaria bus fire, including children

At least 46 people have died after a bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, local officials say, the BBC reports.

The incident happened on a motorway around 02:00 local time (00:00 GMT) near the village of Bosnek, south-west of the capital Sofia.

Children were among the victims, ministry official Nikolai Nikolov told BTV television.

The cause of the crash and fire is being investigated. Local reports say it may have hit a curb or a guardrail.

Seven people were reportedly taken to hospital with burns.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to the capital Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to the Turkish city of Istanbul, according to Reuters.