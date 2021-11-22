Five dead after car ploughs into Wisconsin parade

Five people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a car ploughed into a parade in the US state of Wisconsin, police say, the BBC reports.

Footage shows a red SUV driving through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, at around 16:40 local time (22:40 GMT).

Police chief Dan Thompson said it hit dozens of people, including children.

One person is in custody. The incident does not appear “at this time” to be an act of terrorism, one official said.

The suspect appeared to have been fleeing another scene when he ran into people at the parade, the law enforcement official – who is familiar with the early findings of the investigation – told said.

Police in Waukesha warned that the number of fatalities and injuries could change as they “collect additional information”, adding that many people had “self-transported” to local hospitals.