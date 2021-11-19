Kim Kardashian West helps fly Afghan women soccer players to UK

Kim Kardashian West joined forces with a New York rabbi and an English soccer team to help Afghan women soccer players arrive safely in the UK on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

A plane chartered by the reality star and carrying more than 30 teenage players and their families, about 130 people in all, landed at Stansted Airport near London. The Afghans will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain, the AP said.

English Premier League club Leeds United has offered to support the players.

A number of countries evacuated thousands of Afghans in a rushed airlift as Kabul fell to Taliban militants in August. Many more people have since left overland for neighboring countries in hopes of traveling on to the West.