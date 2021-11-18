Developments on Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact indicate that the situation in the region has not calmed down – Putin

The developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact indicate that the situation in the region has not calmed down and requires the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent as a guarantor of stability in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board. .

“A year ago, with the active mediation efforts of the Russian Federation, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh was stopped. However, the recent shootings on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border showed that the situation in this region has not yet completely calmed down,” he said.

“To ensure stability, the efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent as a guarantor of the ceasefire and the security of the civilian population are in great demand,” Putin added.

The Russian President noted that the role of Russian diplomacy is increasing in continuing efforts to resolve disputed issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in restoring economic ties in the South Caucasus and unblocking transport corridors.

“In my opinion, the prospects are not bad. All countries in the region, including Russia, are interested in a long-term settlement of these problems,” the Russian President concluded.