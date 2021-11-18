Crypto bid to buy US constitution print raises over $40m

A crowd-funded effort to buy a rare 1787 copy of the US constitution at auction claims to have received more than $40m worth of cryptocurrency donations, the BBC reports.

ConstitutionDAO, says it plans “to put the constitution in the hands of the people”.

Auctioneers Sothebys had estimated a sale price of up to $20m, at the auction to be held on 18 November.

But it is not clear how ownership will be arranged if the bid succeeds.

Published in 1787, there are 13 known copies to have survived from a run of 500 originally printed after the text was settled at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The copy for sale is one of only two not held in the collection of an institution, Sotheby’s says.

The group wants to put the document on public display.