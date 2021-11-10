French, Russian officials to discuss joint efforts as Minsk Group Co-Chairs

The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly will receive their Russian counterparts, Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoygu, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Libya in Paris on 12 November, in the framework of the Franco-Russian Cooperation Council for Security Issues.

This meeting will take place in the context of the rigorous dialogue that France maintains with Russia.

In addition to the challenges of strategic stability and European security, this meeting will be an opportunity to speak about the political and military aspects of regional and international crises; specifically, the situations in Ukraine and the Sahel-Sahara strip, regarding which France will express its concerns about Russia’s actions.

The ministers will also address the joint efforts of France and Russia in their positions as Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group, as well as the close cooperation between the E3 group and Russia in support of a swift resumption of negotiations with Iran with a view to a return to compliance with the JCPOA.

They will discuss their respective assessments of regional security in the Middle East, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.