Bill on Armenian Genocide recognition submitted to UK Parliament (video)

Member of Parliament Tim Loughton today submitted a bill to the UK House of Commons, requesting Her Majesty’s Government to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide to establish an annual commemoration to the victims of the genocide.

The UK can help right an “appalling historical injustice” by recognising the Armenian genocide, the MP said.

Mr. Loughton, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Armenia, noted that despite the fact that no fewer than 31 countries now officially recognize the Armenian genocide, the UK has still “failed to follow suit.”

“Refusing to recognize the Armenian Genocide risk conveying a dangerous message of impunity that a crime unpunished is a crime encouraged or downplayed,” he said.

Mr. Loughton insisted “glossing over the uncomfortable inconveniences of past history is not the basis for strong and constructive relationships.”

He told MPs: “We cannot legitimately call out and stand up to genocide still going on in the 21st century by sidelining and neglecting the genocides of the 20th century.

He noted that the bill is strongly supported by members from at least five parties across the House, before adding: “We have the opportunity to do our best to help right an appalling historical injustice and as a leading advocate of human rights on the international stage, send out a clear message that we recognize genocide wherever and whenever it has been committed, as the worst crime against humanity and we will call it helped defend the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The next reading will take place on March 18, 2022.