At least 84 killed in Sierra Leone tanker explosion

At least 84 people have died after a massive explosion when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, the BBC reports.

Fuel spilled before igniting and the resulting inferno engulfed bystanders and vehicles at a busy junction.

Footage broadcast by local media outlets showed badly charred bodies in the streets surrounding the tanker.

President Julius Maada Bio said he was “deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life.”

In a tweet, he said his government would do “everything to support the affected families.”

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr described seeing “harrowing” photos and said there were “rumours that more than 100 people have lost their lives”.

The state-run morgue is reported to have received more than 90 bodies and some 100 people are being treated in hospitals and health cent