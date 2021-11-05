New York’s next Mayor wants to be paid in Bitcoin

Eric Adams, mayor-elect for New York City, has said he would like his first three pay checks in Bitcoin, the BBC reports.

The former police captain was elected this week to take over at the end of mayor Bill de Blasio’s term in January.

Mr Adams said on social media that he wanted to signal his intention to make New York the “centre of the cryptocurrency industry”.

The value of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been highly volatile, since it was created in 2009.

Mr Adam’s comments appear to be an attempt to one-up the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, who had already said in his own Twitter message that he would take his first pay check in bitcoin, after he was re-elected.

Mr Suarez has already said he would like to establish Miami as a hub for cryptocurrency innovation.