Iran nuclear deal: Talks to resume within weeks

Talks aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume this month, the BBC reports.

Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said that his government had agreed to meet in Vienna on 29 November.

The discussions have been on hold since the election of Iran’s new hard-line president in June.

The US pulled out of the deal under President Donald Trump, but Washington has since said it could consider rejoining.

The Biden administration said it will attend the Vienna meet, along with the remaining signatories, the UK, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Kani said Iran had “agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna”.