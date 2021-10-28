Alec Baldwin shooting: Criminal charges may be filed, prosecutor says

Criminal charges may still be filed over last week’s fatal shooting on a film set in New Mexico, US police say, the BBC reports.

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director on the set of the Western film Rust.

Investigators said a “lead projectile” had been removed from the director’s shoulder, and that it appeared to be a live round.

They said there was “some complacency” around safety on the set.

“All options are on the table,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of any potential charges. “No one has been ruled out at this point.”

Presenting the department’s initial findings, Sante Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said: “We suspect there were other live rounds found on set.”

“We’re going to determine how those got there, why they were there, because they shouldn’t have been there,” he added.

He said police had recovered 600 pieces of evidence so far – including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff Mendoza also said the projectile removed from Joel Souza’s shoulder had been handed over as evidence.

“I think the facts are clear – a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin. The weapon [was] functional and fired a live round killing Ms Hutchins and injuring Mr Souza,” he said about the killing.