CoE Secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on successful parliamentary elections

Council of Europe Secretary General Maria Marija Pejčinović Burić sent a congratulatory message to Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the successful conduct of the parliamentary elections. The message reads, in part:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Congratulations on the successful holding of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections. I welcome the fact that international observers, including the delegation of our Parliamentary Assembly, assessed these elections as competitive and generally well organized.

It is important that the election results showed the unconditional support of the Armenian people to the reform policy under your leadership. Now that the election campaign is over, it is time to focus on a constructive dialogue between political parties and civil society. In this regard, I reaffirm the readiness of the Council of Europe to continue to support Armenia in the reform process, based on the standards of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. “