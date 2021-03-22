SocietyTop

Posters presenting Armenian heritage as Azerbaijani removed from London metro

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 22, 2021, 23:24
After the formal complaints put forward by the Embassy of Armenia as well as the UK-Armenian community organizations, the offensive posters at the London Underground, displaying Armenian historical and cultural heritage as Azerbaijani, have now been removed from the Transport for London (TfL) network, the Armenian Embassy in UK informs.

