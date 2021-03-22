PM says Artsak Davtyan’s appointment as Army Chief comes into force by virtue of law

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan is considered appointed to the post of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces by virtue of law, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement.

Guided by the relevant provisions of the Constitution and RA Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen, on March 10, 2021 the Prime submitted a motion to the President of the Republic to appoint Artak Davtyan Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, attaching a draft decree.

On March 11, the Prime Minister’s Office received the President’s objections to the above-mentioned draft.

The objections submitted by the President of the Republic were not accepted by the Prime Minister, and a relevant letter was sent to the President of the Republic on the same day with due justifications.

“Taking into account the fact that the President of the Republic did not sign the draft submitted by the Prime Minister within the timeframe set forth in Article 35.1, Part 3 of the RA Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen, did not apply to the Constitutional Court in line with Article 139, Part 3 of the Constitution and Article 35.1, Part 6 of the RA Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen, Artak Davtyan is considered appointed as Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces by virtue of law,” the Prime Minister said.