Armenia’s Armed Forces fully fulfill their functions regardless of political processes

The Armed Forces of Armenia fully fulfill their functions of ensuring the security of the country regardless of the political processes, and continue their service for the security of the state and the people, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“We demand to refrain from making statements on behalf of the armed forces, not to involve the army in political processes, not to subordinate the country’s security to own political interests,” the Ministry stated.

“The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces are out of politics and will consistently continue to take steps aimed at the implementation of reforms and modernization of the defense sphere,” the statement reads.