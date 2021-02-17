FC Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan to play for Armenian national team

FC Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan will play for the Armenian national football team. Spertsyan is supposed to join the Armenian national team ahead of the preparation for FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Eduard Spertsyan was born in Krasnodar on June 7, 2000.

He joined FC Krasnodar in 2018.

After a fabulous start of the season in FC Krasnodar-2 (12 goals), Spertsyan made his debut in Russian Premier League in September 2020.

He made his debut in UEFA Champions League, when he came on to the pitch during the group stage match against Chelsea in October 2020.

He has made five appearances in RPL and two appearances in UEFA CL this season.