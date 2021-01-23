Armenia, Iran to increase trade volume

Governor of Central Bank of Iran says Iran and Armenia will increase their trade volume based on the agreements reached between the two countries, Mehr News reports.

Abdolnaser Hemmati made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting with the Armenian Minister of Economy on Saturday, noting that both sides conferred on the expansion of economic relations as well as methods of transferring money and resources between the two countries.

“The goal is to increase trade volume between the two countries from the current 320 or 330 million euros by adopting joint measures,” he added.

He went on to say that the participation of both countries in the Eurasian Economic Union is a great opportunity to facilitate trade between Tehran and Yerevan.

According to Hemmati, necessary measures have been adopted to facilitate the investment of Iranian companies in Armenia.

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan arrived in Tehran on Friday and he is scheduled to hold talks with a number of Iranian officials on the expansion of economic relations.