Foreigners are now allowed to enter Armenia both via air and land borders – MFA

Restrictions on the entry of non-Armenian citizens to the Republic of Armenia through the land border have been canceled, the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

All foreigners are now allowed to enter both via air and land borders, despite the government decision to extend the quarantine for another six months.

Upon entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia via air and land borders travelers will be asked to provide a COVID-19 PCR test certificate with negative results taken within the previous 72 hours. The certificate should be in Armenian, Russian or English, include the name, surname, date of birth, and passport number of the examined person, printed on the official letterhead of the medical institution conducting the test, identifying all contacts of the organization, test result, signed and sealed by the head of the medical institution.

In order to detect symptoms of infection all passengers are subject to a relevant examination conducted by the Health and Labor Inspectorate immediately upon arrival (including remote temperature checking, external examination, additional inquiries in case of clinical symptoms typical to the infection).

Non-holders of the relevant certificate are subjected to PCR sampling at the airport or border checkpoint sampling points and to compulsory isolation until the negative PCR test result will be obtained.

If corresponding symptoms are detected as a result of examination the person will be hospitalized.

The PCR test-related and possible treatment expenses should be covered by the arriving person.