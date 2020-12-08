PoliticsTop

Melikset Poghosyan appointed Governor of Armenia’s Syunik province

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 8, 2020, 21:18


Melikset Poghosyan has been appointed Governor of Armenia’s Syunik province. A relevant decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pahinyan.

Poghosyan previously served as Deputy Governor of the province.

