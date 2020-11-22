First plane with humanitarian aid from France lands in Yerevan

France, a friend of Armenia and Armenian people, is by our side, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

He informed that the first plane carrying humanitarian aid from the French government has just landed in Yerevan.

La #France, amie de l'#Arménie et du peuple #arménien, est à nos côtés. Un 1er avion transportant l'aide humanitaire du gouvernement français vient d'atterrir à #Erevan. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) November 22, 2020

“This plane chartered by the Crisis Center of the French Foreign Ministry carries medical equipment and drugs, to strengthen the capacities of the Armenian health system, as well as basic necessities for displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh who are currently in Armenia,” French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said.

The second plane is expected on November 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said as he visited the Armenian Fund of France on the eve. He said world famous footballer Youri Djorkaeff would deliver the aid to Armenia.