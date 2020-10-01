Armenian church donates $500,000 in support of Artsakh

With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II,Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians, the Supreme Spiritual Council has allocated $500,000 from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in support of Artsakh.

On September 30, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, a Supreme Spiritual Council meeting was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Before discussing the agenda issues, the Pontiff of All Armenians raised prayer for the peace of the souls of the Armenian sons who died defending the borders of their Homeland.

At the meeting, a reflection was made on the steps to be taken by the Mother See and the dioceses aimed at providing assistance to the people of Artsakh and the Armenian Army in the current situation in the Republic of Artsakh.

His Holiness informed the SSC members that he is in constant contact with His Eminence Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh; and His Grace Bishop Vertanes Abrahamyan, Head Chaplain of the Armenian Armed Forces.

It was informed, that on the occasion of the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Armenian Patriarch has delivered massages to the Governors of the States, Heads of the Sister Churches, religious leaders and Heads of various inter-church organizations. The SSC members also emphasized the importance of the united work between the dioceses and the Sister Churches, inter-church and inter-religious organizations in the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh.

A special discussion was held on the servants and the diocesan clergy leaving for Artsakh to join their ranks. In this regard, several members of the Brotherhood of the Mother See, and clergymen serving in the dioceses, are already in Artsakh as volunteers.

During the meeting, instructions were given concerning the pastoral service towards the families of killed soldiers, as well the importance of the cooperation of the dioceses with the relevant structures of the RA Ministry of Defense was highlighted.

In support of Artsakh, the Supreme Spiritual Council made a decision to transfer half a million dollars (500.000 USD) from the funds of the Mother See to the “Armenia” All -Armenian Fund.