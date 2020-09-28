PoliticsTopVideo

It’s not Azerbaijan, it’s Turkey fighting against Artsakh – President

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 28, 2020, 01:08
We fight not only against Azerbaijan, but also against Turkey, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan told a press conference today.

He said the Azerbaijani side is using the most state-of-the art equipment, jets and UAVs at the disposal of the Turkish army.

“The same F-16 jets that have been on the territory of Azerbaijan for over a month under a pretext of joint military actions, have been used since morning,” the President said.

“I want this to be a clear message to the whole world. It’s not Azerbaijan, it’s Turkey fighting against Artsakh. Not only UAVs and jets are being used, there is also a military contingent present, not event to mention mercenaries and volunteers from other countries,”  the President stated.

The Press Conference of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan

🇬🇧 The Press Conference of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan

Gepostet von Առաջին ալիք am Sonntag, 27. September 2020
