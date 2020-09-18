Armenian Embassy officially opens in Israel

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia was officially opened in Tel Aviv on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, Vesti Israel reports.

The head of the “Eurasia-2” department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Itzhak Carmel Kagan, was present at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Armen Smbatyan noted a special symbolism in the fact that the embassy begins its work on the eve of the New Year according to the Jewish calendar. He congratulated all the citizens of Israel on Rosh Hashanah, wishing peace and prosperity to Israel, wellbeing, health and success to the people of the country.

On behalf of the State of Israel Itzhak Carmel Kagan welcomed the opening of the Armenian diplomatic mission, stressing that the development of relations between the countries is an important process, and an open and constructive dialogue will allow to solve problems of any level in the future if they arise.

In a short interview with Vesti, the ambassador said: “How can Armenia and Israel begin a joint movement towards a future that, first of all, encompasses bilateral interstate relations? I see no alternative to humanitarian contacts and projects that act as a driving force and catalyst for initialization. and ensuring sustainable, irreversible, productive and multilateral cooperation between countries and peoples in the 21st century.”