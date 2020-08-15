Armenian FM discusses Turkish provocations with Greek, Cypriot counterparts

On August 15, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had telephone conversations with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

The interlocutors referred to the recent developments in the Aegean-Eastern Mediterranean region, the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the provocative actions of Turkey.

In that context, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s unconditional support to Greece and Cyprus and expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the situation.

The Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.