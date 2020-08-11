Turkey accuses Armenia of pursuing “sneaky goals” by bringing up the Treaty of Sèvres

Turkey has accused Armenia of pursuing “sneaky goals” by bringing up the Treaty of Sèvres 100 years later.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “bringing up the Treaty of Sèvres which the Turkish nation overturned 100 years ago” is absurd.

It said “those who have the idea of achieving ‘sneaky goals’ should know that they will fail against Turkey’s determination to maintain its survival and national existence.”

Signed on August 10, 1920 between the Allied Powers and the Ottoman Empire, the Treaty of Sèvres was designed to liquidate the Ottoman state and set a post-war peace agreement, following the latter’s defeat during the war.

By the Treaty of Sèvres, Turkey was to recognize Armenia as a free and independent state. Turkey and Armenia would agree to leave demarcation of the borders of the two countries in Erzrum, Trabzon, Van, and Bitlis provinces (vilayets) to the decision made by the United States (the arbitral award of President Woodrow Wilson which on November 22 will also mark its 100th anniversary) and accept his decision immediately and all other proposals – to provide Armenia with an access to the see and demilitarization of all Ottoman territories adjacent to the mentioned border line.

The Treaty of Sèvres was not fully ratified (which means it remains unperfected), but was never denounced either.

On August 10, 2020 Armenia held a scientific conference desiccated to the 100th anniversary of the Treaty. In an address to the participants of the conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “The Treaty of Sevres is a historical fact. It remains so to this day.”

“Although the Treaty of Sèvres was never implemented, it continues to be a historical fact, which reflects our long journey to restore our independent statehood. We are bound by duty to remember it, realize its importance and follow its message,” PM Pashinyan said.