India tops world in daily coronavirus deaths for first time

More than 800 people died of coronavirus in India on Monday, the highest number of new deaths in the world for that 24-hour period, the BBC reports.

India has also seen more new infections than any other country on earth.

A prominent opposition leader from southern India, K Siddaramaiah has been confirmed to have the virus. He is the latest in a growing list of high-profile personalities to test positive for Covid-19, which includes India’s home affairs minister, Amit Shah.

India’s rising figures are an indicator of the country’s struggle with containing the virus as it continues to lift lockdown restrictions and open up its economy.

Heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country are adding to the problems.