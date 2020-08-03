Computer mouse co-creator Bill English dies at 91

The co-creator of the computer mouse, William English, has died aged 91, the BBC reports.

The engineer and inventor was born in 1929 in Kentucky and studied electrical engineering at university before joining the US Navy.

He built the first mouse in 1963, using an idea put forward by his colleague Doug Engelbart while the pair were working on early computing.

It would only become commonplace two decades later, when personal home computers became popular.

Mr English’s death was confirmed by his wife.

Bill English became the first person to use a mouse when he built the prototype at Mr Engelbart’s research project at the Stanford Research Institute.

His first version was a wooden block with a single button – and underneath, two rolling wheels at 90-degree angles that would record vertical and sideways movement.

At their 1968 demonstration, the mouse was shown off publicly for the first time – along with video conferencing, word processing, and a form of links similar to what we use on the internet today.