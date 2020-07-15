The downing of Elbit Hermes 900 UAV by Armenian forces the first in history

The downing of the Elbit Hermes 900 UAV of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by Armenian troops has been the first in history, says Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin.

“In fact, this is the first time that a devise of this scale has been shot down. Until now, no one has been able to “get it”, despite the fact that such UAVs are constantly used during military actions in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, Afghanistan. These machines also control the border of the USA and Mexico, monitoring the actions of drug cartels; they have long been used in Colombia and Brazil to fight rebels and drug traffickers,” Lapshin said in a Facebook post.

Lapshin quoted a friend, who has long worked as engineer-instructor at Elbit Systems, which designs and manufactures this and other drones, as saying: “Only complete slobs and laymen could have put this “flying brain” of any army under attack.”

“Logical! It’s not about axe-murdering a sleeping soldier in Budapest or strangling a harmless blogger in Baku,” said Lapshin, who has spent months in Azerbaijani jail for having visited Nagorno Karabakh.

Earlier today the Armenian Defense Ministry released footage showing the moment the Azerbaijani drone was downed.