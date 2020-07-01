Czechs hold ‘farewell party’ for coronavirus

A party has been held in the Czech Republic to give the coronavirus a “symbolic farewell,” the BBC reports.

Thousands of guests sat at a 500 metre-long table on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Tuesday sharing food and drinks they had brought from home.

Guests were encouraged to share with their neighbors and there was no social distancing.

Getty Images

There have been fewer than 12,000 infections in the Czech Republic, a country of 10 million. About 350 people have died.

The event’s organizer said the celebration was possible due to a lack of tourists in the famously charming city.

Spaces for the event, which had to be reserved, were fully booked.

The Czech Republic was quick to enforce a lockdown and has managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic.

Last week, the government permitted public gatherings of up to 1,000 people. Swimming pools, museums, zoos and castles can now open without limits on the number of visitors.

Restaurants, bars and pubs have been allowed to serve people indoors for a month now.