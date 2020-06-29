French ex-PM François Fillon and wife jailed over “fake jobs” scandal

French ex-Prime Minister François Fillon and his Welsh wife Penelope have been jailed over a “fake jobs” scandal, the BBC reports.

He was sentenced to five years in jail, three of them suspended, while she got three years’ jail suspended.

Each was also fined €375,000.

He was found to have paid his wife €831,400. The scandal torpedoed Fillon’s 2017 bid to become president. The center-right candidate’s ratings plunged when the allegations surfaced.

“The payment was disproportionate to the work done,” the chief judge said. “Mrs Fillon was hired for a position that was without use.”

She was also found guilty of complicity to embezzle and conceal public funds.