Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million

More than 10 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, Johns Hopkins University says.

More than 5 million have recovered. Meanwhile the number of virus-related deaths is at 499,124, and is likely to rise above half a million in the coming hours.

North America, Latin America and Europe each account for around 25% of cases, while Asia and the Middle East have around 11% and 9% respectively.

Armenia has so far confirmed 24,645 cases, 13,116 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 426.