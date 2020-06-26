US Treasury sent $1.4bn of pandemic aid to dead people

The US Treasury mistakenly sent more than $1.4bn of its pandemic rescue funds to dead people, government inspectors have found, the BBC reports.

The finding was one of several “challenges” uncovered in the official review of federal coronavirus aid.

Since March, Congress has pumped some $2.6tn into the American economy in an effort to shield it from virus slowdown.

But the rush to deliver the money has contributed to errors, inspectors said.

For example, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that the Treasury Department, which was in charge of mailing stimulus cheques to American families, did not check death records, even though some of the tax officials working on the programme said they raised concerns about the risk of erroneous mailings.