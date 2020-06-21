Spain opens up to foreign tourists

Spain is reopening its tourism industry by lifting travel restrictions for foreign visitors from European Union and Schengen zone countries and the UK, the BBC reports.

All arriving passengers will have their temperature taken at the airport, submit information on whether they have had the virus, and provide their contact details.

The move comes as Spain marks the end of its three-month state of emergency, allowing free travel across the country. Face masks have to be worn in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Spain introduced its lockdown in mid-March as it sought to bring one of the most severe coronavirus outbreaks in Europe under control.

The country has recorded more than 245,000 infections and 28,000 deaths from its coronavirus epidemic to date, among the highest tallies in the world.

Spain normally attracts 80 million tourists a year, with tourism providing more than 12% of the country’s GDP.

Opening up the holiday market again before the summer season is over is seen as crucial to the Spanish economy.