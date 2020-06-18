Kim Kardashian to host Spotify podcast on criminal justice

Kim Kardashian West has signed an exclusive podcasting deal with Spotify that will cover themes of wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will co-host and co-produce the podcast.

An investigation into the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted for a triple homicide in 1994 by television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will be the subject of the show, according to the Journal.

Kardashian West plans to soon take the bar exam in California and is studying law through an apprenticeship. She and husband Kanye West made headlines in June 2018 when Kardashian West met with President Trump to get the sentence of a Mississippi nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnnson commuted. Her late father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer who rose to prominence defending O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.