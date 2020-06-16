New Zealand’s first Covid cases in 24 days came from UK

New Zealand has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country, the BBC reports.

Both women, who are from the same family, had travelled from the UK and were given special permission to attend the funeral of a parent.

Last week New Zealand lifted all domestic restrictions, declaring that the country was virus-free.

However, strict border restrictions remained in place – with only citizens and essential workers allowed in.

It’s not known if the patients are citizens of the UK, New Zealand, or elsewhere.

The women – one in their 30s and one in their 40s – arrived in New Zealand from the UK on the 7 June, via Doha and Brisbane, and entered quarantine.

They stayed in a managed isolation hotel in Auckland and on 12 June applied for an exemption to visit their dying parent – who died later that night.

They were granted permission to travel to Wellington on 13 June.

One of the women had “mild symptoms”, but put this down to a pre-existing condition.

The women were tested on Monday and the results were confirmed on Tuesday.