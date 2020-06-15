Macrone announces France’s “first victory” over Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a number of coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, the BBC reports.

From Monday cafes and restaurants can open across France and travel to other European countries will be allowed.

People will also be able to visit family members in retirement homes, which have been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It comes as a number of other countries in Europe re-open their borders between EU countries on Monday.

Les temps imposent de dessiner un nouveau chemin. pic.twitter.com/Rnb6VSM0R5 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 14, 2020

In a televised address, Mr Macron said France had won its “first victory”, but warned the virus could return.

“As soon as tomorrow we will be able to turn the page on this first chapter across all our territory,” he said.

Restaurants, hotels and cafés were allowed to reopen in many parts of France earlier this month – provided distancing rules are observed.

Mr Macron confirmed that from Monday this would also happen in the Paris region, which recorded the highest number of cases in the country.

He also said that schools would reopen from 22 June – except for high schools.