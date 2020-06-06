Joe Biden formally wins Democratic nomination to take on Trump

Joe Biden has formally won the Democratic Party nomination to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

He said on Twitter that he had secured the 1,991 delegates needed and would fight to “win the battle for the soul of the nation”.

He had been the effective nominee since Bernie Sanders withdrew in April.

Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I'm going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020

Biden said: “It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party.”

“This is a difficult time in America’s history. And Donald Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together,” Biden said.

“We need an economy that works for everyone — now. We need jobs that bring dignity — now. We need equal justice — and equal opportunities — for every American now. We need a president who cares about helping us heal — now,” he added.

Joe Biden, 77, secured the nomination officially after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.

It is his third bid for the presidency.