Twitter hides Trump tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

Twitter has hidden one of US President Donald Trump’s tweets from his profile, saying it violates rules about glorifying violence, the BBC reports.

But instead of being deleted, it has been replaced with a warning and can be viewed by clicking on it.

The warning says “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

It is the latest in an escalating row between Twitter and the White House.

Mr Trump was tweeting about the US city of Minneapolis, which has seen consecutive nights of protests following the death of a black man in police custody.

The president said he would “send in the National Guard”, and followed that up with a warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

t Donald Trump earlier signed an executive order aimed at removing some of the legal protections given to social media platforms.

It gives regulators the power to pursue legal actions against firms such as Facebook and Twitter for the way they police content on their platforms.

The order is expected to face legal challenges.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump accused Twitter of election interference, after it added fact-check links to two of his tweets.

On Thursday, Twitter added “get the facts about Covid-19” tags to two tweets from a Chinese government spokesman who claimed the coronavirus had originated in the US.

A police station in Minneapolis has been set alight during a third night of protests over the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

The unrest continued despite the governor of Minnesota ordering the deployment of hundreds of members of the National Guard to restore order.

President Donald Trump said “thugs” were “dishonouring the memory” of George Floyd, 46, who died on Monday.

Video showed him gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck.