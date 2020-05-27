Trump vows ‘big action’ against social media after Twitter flags his message

US President Donald Trump threatens to take “big action” against social media companies after Twitter started marking his tweets as “misleading.”

“Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!” Trump said in another post.

Trump is angry that Twitter decided Tuesday to slap a disclaimer notice on some of his tweets about absentee voting.

The exclamation point alerts tell readers to “read the truth about” voting by mail, and link to studies that show no evidence of fraud or partisan bias as Trump has repeatedly claimed.