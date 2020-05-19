Kim Kardashian’s Skims face masks sold out in 30 minutes

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by launching a range of face masks.

The reality star’s underwear brand Skims has released a line of non-medical face masks designed for all-day wear.

Just like the undergarments, the reusable masks are seamless, breathable and stretchy.

Launched in five skin tones, the masks were sold out in less than 30 minutes.

“Unfortunately our face masks have sold out today but we’re working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible,” Kardashian West tweeted Saturday, adding that a new batch “will be available next week.”

To support COVID-19 relief efforts and protect those particularly vulnerable to the virus, SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance.